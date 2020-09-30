Holly Holm always aiming for a UFC title: ‘What are you fighting for?’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 30, 2020
Holly Holm has always had a very specific goal when fighting: a world title. In her mind, why else would you be fighting?

“If you’re not trying to fight for a world title, what are you fighting for?”

A former championship boxer, Holm won her first UFC title by defeating Ronda Rousey with a spectacular head-kick knockout at UFC 193. She hopes to get back on track to another title shot with a win over Irene Aldana in the UFC on ESPN 16 main event on Saturday on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

