Here’s why tonight’s UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar fight card was shaken up

The UFC on ESPN 15 (aka UFC Vegas 7), which takes place on Saturday night in Las Vegas, has undergone a massive line-up shift from just one week ago. And things kept changing, even on fight day.

Several bouts had one fighter or the other drop out. A fighter was removed because of a positive COVID-19 test, another withdrew at the weigh-ins for undisclosed reasons, and yet another was nixed by doctors after he made weight.

Here is the UFC’s official statement on the UFC Vegas 7 fight card changes:

Due to a positive COVID-19 test result, Mark Striegl has been removed from his bout against Timur Valiev. Replacing Striegl will be UFC newcomer Trevin Jones. This fight will now be held at a catchweight of 140 pounds.



Calen Born has withdrawn from his bout due to personal reasons and Takashi Sato was not medically cleared to fight. Their opponents, Dwight Grant and Daniel Rodriguez, respectively, will now face each other in a welterweight bout.



The 10-fight UFC Fight Night card, headlined by Frankie Edgar making his bantamweight debut against Pedro Munhoz, takes place Saturday, August 22, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT with the main card on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 7 co-main event cancelled because of COVID-19

Just hours before the fight was about to happen, the UFC had to cancel the UFC Vegas 7 co-main event bout between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield.

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ovince Saint Preux’s light heavyweight bout against Alonzo Menifield has been removed from tonight’s card and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The 9-fight UFC Fight Night card, headlined by Frankie Edgar making his bantamweight debut against Pedro Munhoz, takes place this Saturday, August 22, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT with the main card on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

Full UFC on ESPN 15 (UFC Vegas 7) weigh-in video

