Here’s 11 minutes of Chael Sonnen praising Francis Ngannou | Video

Chael Sonnen was impressed with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou‘s UFC 270 performance and spent 11 minutes praising “The Predator” for it.

Ngannou headlined the UFC 270 fight card at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday defeating previously unbeaten interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. Ngannou was down on the scorecards after two rounds. The knockout artist put his takedown ability on display and put Gane on his back on his way to earning his first decision win.

Sonnen was particularly impressed with Ngannou’s composure and marked improvement.

Francis Ngannou claims the UFC tried to distract him ahead of UFC 270

(Video Courtesy of Chael Sonnen)

Dana White predicts date that Conor McGregor will make his return | Video