HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFrancis Ngannou claims the UFC tried to distract him ahead of UFC 270

featuredDana White predicts date that Conor McGregor will make his return | Video

featuredFrancis Ngannou’s manager shares racist text he received surrounding UFC 270

featuredFrancis Ngannou on UFC contract situation: ‘I don’t feel like a free man’

Here’s 11 minutes of Chael Sonnen praising Francis Ngannou | Video

January 25, 2022
Chael Sonnen was impressed with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou‘s UFC 270 performance and spent 11 minutes praising “The Predator” for it.

Ngannou headlined the UFC 270 fight card at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday defeating previously unbeaten interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. Ngannou was down on the scorecards after two rounds. The knockout artist put his takedown ability on display and put Gane on his back on his way to earning his first decision win.

Sonnen was particularly impressed with Ngannou’s composure and marked improvement.

(Video Courtesy of Chael Sonnen)

