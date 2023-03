Here’s 10 minutes of Rose Namajunas playing the piano

Former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas isn’t just one of the baddest women on the planet, she’s also quite the pianist.

Namajunas recently went live on Instagram and played piano for 10 minutes. Check it out. She’s got some chops.

Namajunas is ranked N0. 2 in the 115-pound weight class. She last fought in May 2022, losing to Carla Esparza by split decision in the second title defense of her second reign.

