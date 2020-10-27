Henry Corrales steps into Bellator 250 ready to fight a banger in Brandon Girtz

Coming off of two straight losses, featherweight Henry Corrales was looking to rebound when 2020 dawned, but unfortunately due to the novel coronavirus he had to put his fight plans on hold for a bit.

While competition was off the board for the time being, Corrales didn’t slow down his training. If anything, Corrales used as much of the time during lockdown as he could to improve himself.

“It’s been hard in the sense of seeing people struggle and that, but other than that, I’m lucky enough to be able to still do what I love to do,” Corrales told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve been training and sharpening my skillset the whole time. So it’s a little bittersweet.”

While Corrales was aware of what was going on around him during the pandemic lockdown, he is not one to take his focus away from what impacts his world directly, which he feels helped him stay on track during the past several months.

“I’m pretty conditioned to not really worry about things that I can’t really control,” Corrales said. “I’m really solely focused what’s in my power now.

“I’m just constantly trying to evolve in every single aspect of life. It’s a lot of reading, trying to eat healthier food, and just moving my body every day. It’s pretty simple stuff.”

On Thursday in Uncasville, Conn., Corrales (17-5) will look to get back on track when he faces Brandon Girtz (16-9) in a lightweight bout at Bellator 250.

“From what I’ve seen of that dude, he’s a banger,” Corrales said of Girtz. “He brings all the noise.

“Coming off my last opponent where (Juan Archuleta) ran literally the whole fight, it’s going to be nice to get into it with somebody who wants to fight, and not somebody who just wants to avoid any kind of fight. It almost makes me salivate after my last fight.”

In terms of what could be next, Corrales chooses again to focus on what he can control, that being his development. Everything outside of that will addressed when it happens.

“My road map is getting better and focusing on what’s on my plate,” said Corrales. “My biggest thing is to evolve. That’s really what I focus on.”

Bellator Highlights Spotlight: Henry Corrales

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)