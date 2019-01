Henry Corrales Puts Aaron Pico Away Early: Bellator 214 Highlights

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Henry Corrales stunned the crowd inside The Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday by knocking out Aaron Pico in the Bellator 214 co-main event. The two met in the middle of the cage and Corrales landed a thunderous right hand that rendered Pico unconscious.

