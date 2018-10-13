Henry Corrales Looks to Keep His Streak Alive at Bellator 208

After suffering through a three-fight losing streak over the course of 2015 and 2016, featherweight Henry Corrales has bounced back over the past two years with three straight wins.

When looking at the reason for the change, Corrales credits a move from his native California to Arizona and the team he has been working with there.

“The biggest thing for me was changing camps,” Corrales told MMAWeekly.com. “I moved out to Phoenix, Arizona, and joined the MMA Lab. I’ve been on a three-fight winning streak since joining here. It’s only progressing and getting better. I’m pretty excited about it.”

Aside from the training itself, Corrales is most happy with the fact that he no longer has to go to multiple gyms in order to get the work in he needs.

“The biggest thing for me is the MMA Lab is a one stop shop,” said Corrales. “It’s a huge facility and they’ve got full-time trainers there in striking, wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu, with all kinds of UFC fighters in there.

“I’m from the Los Angeles/Orange County area where you have to do striking at one place then drive over here for Jiu-Jitsu then drive over there (for something else) – it was a huge headache.”

On Saturday in Long Island, New York, Corrales (15-3) will look to keep his winning ways going when he faces Andy Main (12-3-1) in a Bellator 208 featherweight bout on the main card.

“He’s got a good record and some good Jiu-Jitsu credentials,” Corrales said of Main. “For me it’s simple: I’m going to go in there and put it on this guy. I’m going to make it a fight. I’m coming in well-conditioned, well-trained and ready to scrap and put on a winning performance.”

Should Corrales come out of his bout with Main healthy, he’ll be looking to return to action soon and begin to make his run towards the Bellator featherweight title in 2019.

“It’d be nice to start off the year again fighting in my hometown of LA at The Forum for a third straight year,” said Corrales. “After this fight it will be four straight wins, so we’re at the door (for title contention).”