Henry Corrales looking to put a stamp on Aiden Lee at Bellator 273

Following a loss in his first fight of 2021 in May to Johnny Campbell at Bellator 258, featherweight Henry Corrales was able to rebound in his follow-up bout in October at Bellator 268 versus Vladyslav Parubchenko and close out his year with a win.

The win over Parubchenko was even better for the fact that Corrales did it in front of his new adopted state.

“It was a good night,” Corrales told MMAWeekly.com. “I was fighting in my hometown of Phoenix, it was a tough fight, so I’m glad it went my way and I ended the year on a winning track. Now I’m looking to start my year off right.”

As is his goal for every year, as long as Corrales is continuing to develop his game and grow as a fighter it’s a positive thing.

“It’s the pretty much the same feeling I have going into every year,” said Corrales. “You’ve just got to be better and keep pushing forward. It’s very simplistic that way.

“I’ve been in the game for a minute now and am kind of working the same things: my jiu-jitsu, my kickboxing, the same stuff, just trying to tighten everything up and get better.”

This Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona, Corrales (19-6) will look to pick up another win in front of his hometown crowd when he takes on Aiden Lee (10-5) in a main card 145-pound bout at Bellator 273.

Rashad Evans wins on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC 44 USA debut

“He’s tall, lanky, a six-footer at 145 pounds who likes to stand. That’s kind of what I like to do too,” Corrales said of facing Lee. “I’m looking forward to this one. It should be a fun one.

“I kind of look to do that every fight – I’m definitely looking to put a stamp on it.”

Moving forward, Corrales wants keep working on his game, get better, and see where it leads him from there.

“I just want to make it to the gym and just keep getting better,” said Corrales. “I’m always just inching, traction, just pushing my way forward.”