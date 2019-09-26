Henry Corrales expects a title fight with a win over Darrion Caldwell at Bellator 228

For his sole bout of 2019 so far it too just 67 seconds for featherweight Henry Corrales to pick up his fifth win in a row.

Facing Aaron Pico at Bellator 214, Corrales was quickly able to overcome an early scare to pick up the win and break Pico’s four-fight winning streak in the process.

“It felt good,” Corrales told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m definitely happy with the outcome. I had a great camp and all of that. I got caught with a big shot so I had to come back from that, so I’m just happy that it worked out for me.”

For Corrales, his winning streak is the result of not only the hard work he puts in at the gym, but also having the time to properly prepare for fights.

“I haven’t taken a fight on short notice, so that helps,” said Corrales. “I’m just striving to step my game up across the board. I’m glad I’m evolving as a martial artist and stepping my game up.

“With fighting I’ve always had a fire in my belly for it. I didn’t actually start training until I was 23 years old, so I got started late in the gym, but not only do I feel fresh, but I still feel like I have so much to learn. It’s basically where I’m at with that. The motivation is always to get better.”

On Saturday in Inglewood, Calif., Corrales (17-3) will look to pick up his sixth win a row when he faces Darrion Caldwell (12-3) in a main card 145-pound bout at Bellator 228.

“With (Caldwell) or with anybody else, it’s pretty much the same mindset for me,” Corrales said. “I’m coming into this fight well-conditioned, very well-trained, keep the fight on my feet and find a way to get some heaters on him. It’s pretty simple.”

With a winning streak in toe, and a victory over a former title holder in Caldwell, Corrales could find himself in title contention, which he would to see come to fruition sooner than later.

“I would think (I’d get a title shot),” said Corrales. “I’m definitely looking towards that. If you ask me, we’ll do it for the next one, but who knows the way things will work out.”