Henry Corrales Excited to ‘Make Things Happen’ Against Aaron Pico at Bellator 214

Though he was only able to get in two fights in 2018, featherweight Henry Corrales was able to extend a winning streak he had started in 2017 and cap off his second straight undefeated year.

First against Georgi Karakhanyan in January of last year, and then versus Andy Main in October, both in Bellator, Corrales was able to have solid performances, and is eager to keep things going in 2019.

“It played out really well,” Corrales told MMAWeekly.com. “I went 2-0 for the year, so that’s pretty good. It’s put me in position to open some doors for me in 2019.

“The long gap between fights) is just the way things played out. It’s a quick turnaround (for this upcoming fight). I just fought in October and now I’m getting back in there in January, and that’s a good time frame for me. I like that turnaround.”

For his first bout of 2019, Corrales (16-3) will face Aaron Pico (3-1) in a main card 145-pound bout at Bellator 214 in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“It’s a big fight for me,” said Corrales. “It’s a big stage and (Pico is) a big name. He’s going to bring the noise and I’m looking forward to it.

“He looks like he’s not going to shy away from a fight, and that’s right up my ally. I’m really looking forward to this fight. LA is my hometown, so I’m just pretty pumped.”

TRENDING > Dana White Likes the Idea of Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone

Corrales feels that the attention that Pico brings to their bout is exactly the kind of thing he wants and is looking forward to having a bout with so many eyes on it.

“(Pico) has a lot of hype behind him and I think it’s justified,” Corrales said. “His credentials are legit. He brings the noise, and we’ve been preparing for the best Aaron Pico. We’re excited to get in there and make some things happen.”

While continuing to develop as a fighter and move his career forward one step at a time is a big thing for Corrales in 2019, he does acknowledge that making his case for a featherweight title shot is on his to-do list as well.

“I want to keep evolving and progressing and chipping away and progressing,” said Corrales. “I love this stuff, so I’ll just stay at it.

“(A title shot is) absolutely on the radar for sure, but it’s one of those things that are out of my control. I have to show up and do my job, and it’s up to Bellator to make things happen.”