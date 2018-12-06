Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw Moved from UFC 233 to UFC on ESPN Event in Brooklyn

The flyweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw is being shifted from UFC 233 in Anaheim to serve as the main event for the debut UFC card on ESPN one week earlier on Jan. 19.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news on Wednesday following an initial report from ESPN.

The move comes as the UFC was desperately searching for a marquee main event to headline the first card on ESPN and ESPN+ as the new five year broadcast deal kicks off next year.

With options limited and time running out, the UFC opted to move the fight between Cejudo and Dillashaw to the card set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As of now there’s still no word on what fight will ultimately headline UFC 233 in Anaheim a week later but the promotion is working on those options right now. The original plan was to have a welterweight title fight between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington headline the card but that fight still hasn’t come together at this time.

The fight between Cejudo and Dillashaw — pitting flyweight champion against bantamweight champion — will now air as the main event on ESPN+ with several other bouts already announced for the card in Brooklyn.