Watch Henry Cejudo finish Marlon Moraes 👊 UFC Fight Video

May 3, 2023
Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo is coming out of retirement to try and take the belt from bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. He can only hope to be as decisive as his win over Marlon Moraes, which made him a dual-division champion.

Cejudo is a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. He vacated the flyweight title after becoming the bantamweight champion in his victory over Moraes. After winning the 135-pound divisional belt, he defended it once before retiring.

He is now back, trying to put a stamp on his legacy as one of the promotion’s top champions of all time. Thus far, only Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones has retired from the UFC with the belt only to return to win another championship.

Sterling doesn’t want to be another name on Cejudo’s list. He wants to use this opportunity to defeat a former two-division titleholder and elevate his own status to become one of the greatest UFC champions of all time.

But before Sterling vs. Cejudo at UFC 288, watch Cejudo’s masterful performance against Moraes.

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes | UFC Free Fight

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Saturday, May 6, 2023
Prudential Center
Newark, New Jersey

UFC 288 Main Card

  • Main Event – Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo
  • Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
  • Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes — Bryce Mitchell OUT
  • Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC 288 Preliminary Card

  • Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
  • Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
  • Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
  • Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

UFC 288 Early Prelims Card

  • Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
  • Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
  • Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
  • Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero
  • Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr.

