Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz: UFC 249 Preview

Preview the UFC 249 co-main event matchup between champion Henry Cejudo and former champion Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title. Cruz hasn’t fought since losing the belt to Cody Garbrandt in December 2016. Back in top form, he’ll try to win back the belt from former dual-division champion Cejudo on Saturday.

(Video courtesy of UFC)