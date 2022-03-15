HOT OFF THE WIRE

Henry Cejudo thinks Conor McGregor should fight Jake Paul: ‘Both of them make me absolutely sick’

March 15, 2022
Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo and former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor recently had words on social media.

Cejudo criticized McGregor’s technique after McGregor posted a video of himself hitting pads. McGregor responded by calling Cejudo a “little fart.”

Cejudo continued to take shots at McGregor during an episode of his YouTube podcast saying that McGregor should fight Jake Paul and that “The Notorious” isn’t what he used to be.

“Conor McGregor, you should probably fight Jake Paul because you guys are two dirt bags that couldn’t throw a punch worth a sh*t,” Cejudo said on the ‘The Triple C & Schmo Show.’

“His persona’s over. He’s not that dude no more. Like, people know that it’s just an act. He doesn’t have that juice no more, so to me he’s just a dude that at one point was able to manipulate himself to world titles. And people bought into it. He was able to use his hands, but once people realized that that front leg is there, people started chewing that thing up.”

Sean O’Malley predicts Michael Chandler KOs Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

Cejudo believes McGregor has surrounded himself with yes-man, and that the Irishman believes his own hype.

“I do believe Conor McGregor is good in certain areas, but I think that he’s so stubborn. He’s around yes-man that he won’t get better because he’s stuck in his own fame. He’s stuck in his own head,” Cejudo said.

“That’s my two cents on Conor McTapper. I think he should fight Jake Paul. I think these two dudes are meant for each other,” Cejudo said. “Both of them absolutely make me sick.”

