Henry Cejudo shares first photo of newborn daughter America

Former UFC and Olympic champion, Henry Cejudo, took to social media on Thursday night to announce the birth of his first child. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the baby in the arms of her mother, Brazilian model, Ana Karolina, Cejudo’s fiance.

The girl, born on November 18, 2021, is named America Maria Cejudo.

“At 4:26 am, God brought our beautiful America to this world,” Cejudo wrote on Instagram. “It’s a very surreal feeling and responsibility that we have as parents. To learn from the good of our upbringing and that of what we missed too. We promise to love, encourage, discipline and to have a relationship with you my baby America. Mommy and Daddy wants to welcome you to this beautiful world. America Maria Cejudo 11/18/2021.”

Cejudo retired from combat sports in May 2020 after defending his title. He shocked the MMA world doing so and has hinted at potentially returning ever since. In his post-retirement speech, he mentioned his desire to have a more normal life which included starting a family.

“Since I was 11 years old, I probably have about 600 competitions of wrestling matches in my life,” Cejudo told the media after his fight. “That’s all I’ve ever done. I don’t have kids. I finally got a girl now. But I want to step into that new chapter of my life. I’ve been extremely selfish, rightfully so, to obtain what I’ve obtained. … I want to leave on top. I did it in wrestling. I want to do it now in the sport of mixed martial arts. I just don’t see myself coming back. I want to remain king forever.”

As of press time he hasn’t announced an official return to the Octagon.