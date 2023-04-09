Henry Cejudo posts live reaction to Israel Adesanya winning back the middleweight crown

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 9, 2023
The MMA world tuned in to see Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya rematch in the UFC 287 main event on Saturday, including former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

After the fight was over, Cejudo took a swipe at UFC commentator Joe Rogan. “Look at Joe Rogan,” said Cejudo. “Every fight is the greatest ever.”

“I tell you want, man. Israel Adesanya put a sock on everybody’s mouth, but it also took him four tries to to do it,” said a smiling Cejudo before pointing out a potential flaw in Adesanya’s game.

“Pereira had him hurt. Again, if there’s one thing you can take from that, Israel, his defense to leg kicks isn’t all there,” said Cejudo. “He’s too out. He’s too straight forward. I say it all the time. He’s too straight forward, but who’s going to challenge him now.”

“He who laughs last laughs louder and it’s more enjoyable,” said Cejudo. “Revenge is best served cold and Israel Adesanya did that, so congratulations for him… You have to give credit where credit is due.”

Henry Cejudo Instant UFC 287 Main Event Reaction

Michael Bisping reacts to Israel Adesanya knocking out Alex Pereira

