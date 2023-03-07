HOT OFF THE WIRE
Henry Cejudo: Jon Jones cemented himself as the greatest of all time

March 6, 2023
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones ended all discussion about who’s the greatest when he returned after three years and early took out Ciryl Gane, and Henry Cejudo agrees.

“Jon Jones did what he had to get done. He executed the game plan. He did very, very well,” Cejudo said about Jones’ performance on Saturday via his YouTube Channel.

“His leg kicks. The way that he delivered his takedowns. The way that he was able to have that tenacity to control a guy like Ciryl Gane, and how he did it, Jon Jones just cemented himself as the greatest of all time,” Continue Cejudo.

“No more excuses. No more [Georges St-Pierre]. No more anybody. His name is Jon Jones, and he is the greatest pound-for-pound fighter. The greatest mixed martial artist of all time.”

