Henry Cejudo: 'It Could Have Gone Either Way'; Open to Mighty Mouse Rematch

August 5, 2018
Newly minted UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has no misconceptions that his win over longtime champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson was a clear decision. In fact, he admitted that, “It could have gone either way.” He was simply happy that it fell to his favor following their five-round UFC 227 co-main event.

Following the fight, Cejudo called for a chance to move up to 135 pounds and challenge bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. Despite his callout, he readily admitted that Johnson is deserving of an immediate rematch and would be willing to give him one.

               

