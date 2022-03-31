Henry Cejudo is open to fight Conor McGregor at lightweight if McGregor is ‘willing to be sober’

A rivalry between former multiple-division UFC champions, Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor, has been heating up lately.

Cejudo once held the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles. McGregor has held the UFC featherweight and lightweight belts. Cejudo, also an Olympic Gold Medalist, is willing to skip right over the featherweight division and take on the Irishman at 155-pounds.

The two recently exchanged jabs on social media after Cejudo criticized McGregor’s technique after McGregor posted a video of himself hitting pads. McGregor responded by calling Cejudo a “little fart.”

Cejudo continued to take shots at McGregor during this week’s episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show.

“He’s nothing but a damn bronze medallist, if that, he’s a ribbon holder in my eyes. I’ll tell you what Conor McGregor, let me make you a deal,” Cejudo said. “I will literally go up to 155 pounds to fight you if you’re willing to be sober for the fight. What’s up?”

“I will literally go to 155 pounds if Conor McGregor can pass sobriety. I think that’s even, I think that’s a great fight and a great negotiation tactic. Let’s do it.”

Cejudo last fought in May 2020 and successfully defended the bantamweight championship by defeating former two-time titleholder Dominick Cruz by technical knockout. McGregor is expected to return to competition, after suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier last July, sometime this summer.

