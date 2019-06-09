HOT OFF THE WIRE
Henry Cejudo UFC 238 two belts

featuredHenry Cejudo: ‘I’m the face of the UFC now’

Valentina Shevchenko KOs Jessica Eye at UFC 238

featuredValentina Shevchenko head kick lays Jessica Eye out cold at UFC 238

UFC 238 Live Results

featuredUFC 238 Live Results: Cejudo vs. Moraes (Results & Fight Stats)

featuredCejudo vs. Moraes, Shevchenko vs. Eye official with all fighters making weight ahead of UFC 238

Henry Cejudo: ‘I’m the face of the UFC now’

June 9, 2019
NoNo Comments

Though he doesn’t think so, it may be a tad bit premature to elevate Henry Cejudo to the status of greatest combat sports athlete in history. 

Cejudo makes a strong case after adding the bantamweight belt to his collection on Saturday night at UFC 238 in Chicago. He is now only the fourth athlete to ever hold UFC title belts in two weight classes simultaneously. Cejudo is also the flyweight champion. One thing that sets him apart from anyone else on the planet is, in addition to being a UFC dual-division champion, he also has an Olympic Gold Medal in wrestling.

Though Cejudo was quick to proclaim himself the greatest of all time after defeating Marlon Moraes, he wasn’t quick to rest on his laurels. Though he has some injuries to overcome, he wants to continue fighting the top names in the world. 

Cejudo already has victories over the likes of Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw, but wants go on a legends rampage, calling out the likes of Dominick Cruz, Urijah Faber, and Cody Garbrandt.

“I want big fights. I’m on a legend rampage. That’s what I want. I’m a legend killer. I want big fights. Dominick Cruz, you guys wouldn’t like Dominick Cruz versus Henry Cejudo? Doesn’t that sound exciting?” Cejudo said at the UFC 238 post-fight press conference.

TRENDING > Dana White comments on Tony Ferguson and Cowboy Cerrone’s controversial finish

But before he lands a fight with his next “legend,” Cejudo wants to land a whopper of a contract, insisting he needs to meet with UFC president Dana White to discuss his future with the company.

“I need to meet with Dana White, too. I need a meeting with him because I need heavyweight money. I feel like I’m the face of the UFC now and I want to get paid like one and Dana has been great to me. He’s been really good. I have nothing bad to say, but I want to make heavyweight money. I want to change this game.”

Henry Cejudo UFC 238 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA