Henry Cejudo Looking to Become ‘the Greatest Combat Athlete of All Time’

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has some strong words for bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw ahead of their showdown on Jan 19. Cejudo and Dillashaw headline the promotion’s first event on ESPN+ in a superfight.

Dillashaw is looking to become only the fourth fighter in history to hold two UFC belts simultaneously, while Cejudo is trying to save the featherweight division and forge his path to the top of the overall heap.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw finishing out the night.