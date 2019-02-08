Henry Cejudo Gets Kelvin Gastelum Fired Up for Title Shot (UFC 234 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 234 Embedded, middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum takes in street art before an in-room workout attended by flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker arrives in Melbourne and hosts media at an open gym session.

Flyweight Montana De La Rosa trains with teammate and Invicta champion Jinh Yu Frey, as opponent Nadia Kassem talks treadmill vs. street and salad vs. burgers.

UFC 234 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world middleweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 9th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Gastelum in the main event, while Silva and Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.