Henry Cejudo faces Marlon Moraes to crown new bantamweight champion at UFC 238

Henry Cejudo will move up to 135 pounds to battle Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight championship in the main event at UFC 238 on June 8 from Chicago.

News of the fight was announced by the UFC on Wednesday.

For the vacant bantamweight belt! Flyweight champ @HenryCejudo takes on No. 1 bantamweight @MMarlonMoraes in the main event at #UFC238! pic.twitter.com/hieInfqXXf — UFC (@ufc) March 27, 2019

The matchup comes together after former champion T.J. Dillashaw relinquished his belt following ‘adverse’ findings in a drug test taken from his last fight in January. The New York State Athletic Commission suspended Dillashaw for one year and he opted to surrender the title.

In the aftermath of that decision, Cejudo immediately pushed for the shot at the vacant belt considering he knocked out Dillashaw back in January in a flyweight title fight.

Now his wish has been granted as the 2008 Olympic gold medalist will attempt to become the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously (Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and Amanda Nunes).

Meanwhile, Moraes secured his place in the title fight after four straight wins in the bantamweight division including a pair of knockouts against Aljamain Sterling and Jimmie Rivera. Moraes then submitted Raphael Assuncao in his last fight, avenging the only defeat he’s tasted in the past eight years.

Moraes was uncertain if he would get the title shot after Cejudo knocked out Dillashaw but the former champion being suspended for a year and giving up the belt helped clear the way for this fight to come together.

Cejudo vs. Moraes will headline the UFC 238 fight card from Chicago with strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing Jessica Eye in the co-main event.