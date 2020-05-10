Henry Cejudo explains decision to retire at UFC 249 Press Conference

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo cemented his status as one of the greats by defeating former titleholder Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 on Saturday night… then he walked away.

After the fight, Cejudo said thanks for the memories and announced his retirement, surprising nearly everyone.

Cejudo spoke about his career, his decision to retire, and whether we should chalk it up to some sort of elaborate scheme to get more money from “Uncle Dana.”

TRENDING > US President Donald Trump congratulates Dana White on UFC 249, being first sport back