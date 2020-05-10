HOT OFF THE WIRE
Justin Gaethje punches Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

featuredJustin Gaethje dominates Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, earns shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredHenry Cejudo stops Dominick Cruz then announces retirement at UFC 249

featuredUFC 249 Live Results: Ferguson vs. Gaethje (results & fight stats)

Uriah Hall vs Jacare Souza UFC 249 face off

featuredJacare Souza and cornermen test positive for COVID-19, bout removed from UFC 249 fight card

Henry Cejudo explains decision to retire at UFC 249 Press Conference

May 10, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo cemented his status as one of the greats by defeating former titleholder Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 on Saturday night… then he walked away.

After the fight, Cejudo said thanks for the memories and announced his retirement, surprising nearly everyone.

Cejudo spoke about his career, his decision to retire, and whether we should chalk it up to some sort of elaborate scheme to get more money from “Uncle Dana.”

TRENDING > US President Donald Trump congratulates Dana White on UFC 249, being first sport back

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA