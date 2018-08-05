HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw

featuredT.J. Dillashaw Closes Rivalry with Cody Garbrandt with Vicious First Round TKO

Nate Diaz Post-UFC 25th Anniversary Presser

featuredNate Diaz Explains Why He’s Upset with Dana White and Tweeted ‘F— the UFC’

UFC 227 Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 227 Results: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Dana White and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Confirms Conor McGregor Won’t Be Punished Further by UFC

Henry Cejudo Ends Demetrious Johnson’s Historic Title Reign (UFC 227 Results)

August 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

The flyweight division has a new champion.

Henry Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson‘s six-year title reign on Saturday in the UFC 227 co-main event to become the second flyweight champion in the promotion’s history.

In the opening round, Johnson was having his way and the fight briefly looked like their first bout in 2016 when Johnson dominated Cejudo at UFC 197. Johnson delivered leg kicks and outworked Cejudo.Henry Cejudo

Between rounds, Cejudo’s corner urged their fighter to draw on his Olympic Gold wrestling experience and take Johnson down. Cejudo did just that. He kept Johnson grounded and stayed heavy on top to take the round.

In the third, Johnson continued to deliver leg kicks. Cejudo scored two takedowns but was unable to keep “Mighty Mouse” down. In the fourth frame, Cejudo controlled Johnson on the ground. Heading into the final round, it was anyone’s fight.

Cejudo pressed forward in the final round and pressured Johnson. He secured a takedown but Johnson immediately bounced back to his feet. Cejudo kept moving forward and the two slugged it out in the final seconds. The judges scored the fight for Cejudo by split decision.

RELATED > UFC 227 Results: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

“I was born in South-Central L.A. in a two-bedroom apartment literally ten minutes away from here and I’m here and beat probably the greatest of all time from being knocked out in the first round. I couldn’t do it without my team,” said Cejudo after the win.

After dethroning Johnson, Cejudo called for a fight against the winner of the main event bantamweight title bout between champion TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt. 

“America is all about winners and the winner of this next bout, I want to fight that guy. I want to fight the winner at 135 pounds. I deserve it. Olympic champion, now the UFC champion. Give me the belt at 135 pounds. Demetrious Johnson didn’t go up. They don’t have to come down. I’m going up. I want that belt too,” he said. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA