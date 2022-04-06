Henry Cejudo criticizes Conor McGregor training after seeing footage… again

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has made a habit out of critiquing former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor‘s training.

On Monday, McGregor posted a video of himself hitting pads inside a boxing ring to social media. On Tuesday, Cejudo gave his opinion of the training footage.

“Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat 🐐 mahhhh https://t.co/fDmX5X9Y0V — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2022

Cejudo and McGregor have been going back and forth on social media for weeks. Cejudo even offered to take on “The Notorious” in a lightweight bout.