Henry Cejudo contemplates retiring again after UFC 288 loss

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo was left contemplating returning to retirement following his UFC 288 loss to Aljamain Sterling.

Unsure about what a future in the UFC without a gold belt around his waist might look like, Cejudo told Joe Rogan after the loss that he was “confused” and sounded very much like he might retire again.

Aljamain Sterling defeats Henry Cejudo by split decision in UFC 288 main event

Henry Cejudo UFC 288 Octagon Interview