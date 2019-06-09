HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko KOs Jessica Eye at UFC 238

featuredValentina Shevchenko head kick lays Jessica Eye out cold at UFC 238

UFC 238 Live Results

featuredUFC 238 Live Results: Cejudo vs. Moraes (Results & Fight Stats)

featuredCejudo vs. Moraes, Shevchenko vs. Eye official with all fighters making weight ahead of UFC 238

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredManager claims Khabib Nurmagomedov is now UFC’s highest paid fighter

Henry Cejudo claims bonus in becoming champ-champ at UFC 238 (bonuses & attendance)

June 9, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC 238 was billed as a top heavy card, built largely around the three bouts that closed out the pay-per-view. All three of those fights delivered. 

Henry Cejudo claimed a Performance of the Night bonus at UFC 238 with the effort in his bout with Marlon Moraes in the main event. Cejudo was already the flyweight champion coming into the fight, but had to overcome a difficult first round to storm back and finish the fight late in the third frame.

Not only did Cejudo earn a $50,000 bonus, he also became the UFC’s fourth fighter in history to hold two belts in two different divisions at the same time. 

UFC 238 co-main event winner Valentina Shevchenko also earned a $50,000 performance bonus for her spectacular knockout of Jessica Eye. It was Shevchenko’s first defense of her flyweight title, but she put a stamp on the belt with her spectacular head-kick knockout 26 seconds into round two.

Fight of the Night honors went to Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who fought a hard-nosed scrabble, but the ending was less than satisfactory. Ferguson lit Cerrone up a good bit in round two, but landed a shot that landed just after the bell. 

In between rounds, Cerrone blew his nose and his eye swelled shut. The cageside doctor examined him and determined the fight should not continue. Officials reviewed the ending, but determined that the late punch did not determine the ending of the fight. Ferguson was awarded the victory and both men walked away with a $50,000 bonus.

TRENDING > Valentina Shevchenko head kick lays Jessica Eye out cold at UFC 238

UFC 238 Performance Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone
  • Performance of the Night: Henry Cejudo
  • Performance of the Night: Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 238 Gate and Attendance

  • Gate: $2,034,387.49
  • Attendance: 16,083

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA