Henry Cejudo challenges Amanda Nunes: Who would win?

July 11, 2019
No Comments

Henry Cejudo is a UFC champ-champ. So is Amanda Nunes. So hey, in this age when trash talk rules above all, why shouldn’t Cejudo call out Nunes?

Yeah, you heard right. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Cejudo jumped on his latest headlines with gusto, saying he’d welcome fight with Nunes and flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko.

Cejudo is currently the UFC’s 125- and 135-pound champion on the men’s side of the board. Nunes holds belts at 135 and 145 pounds in the women’s divisions.

Though he was initially talking about moving up to 145 pounds to challenge the winner of the upcoming UFC 240 headliner between featherweight champion Max Holloway and former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar, Cejudo isn’t opposed to crossing over in order to win a third belt. 

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘I don’t blame Cyborg for not wanting (to fight Amanda Nunes)’

“I’m taking everybody from 99 pounds to 149 pounds. You know what? If Amanda Nunes wants to get it too, Valentina (Shevchenko), I’m calling you guys out too. I take no prisoners,” said Cejudo.

“I’m such a gold digger, I want (Nunes’) gold too.”

The big question is this: If they did fight, would Henry Cejudo be able to defeat Amanda Nunes?

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

