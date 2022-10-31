HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCody Garbrandt wants trilogy bout with T.J. Dillashaw

Sean O'Malley Henry Cejudo

featuredHenry Cejudo calls out ‘Ronald MethDonald’ for interim title shot

featuredJake Paul rips Nate Diaz: ‘He likes to act tough, and he’s really not’

featuredNate Diaz involved in backstage scuffle with members of Jake Paul’s team | Video

Henry Cejudo calls out ‘Ronald MethDonald’ for interim title shot

October 31, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Serling doesn’t want to fight until June and former champion Henry Cejudo, who is returning from retirement, doesn’t want to wait that long.

So he proposed an idea on Twitter.

“Hey @danawhite since Denzel Sterling wants to work on his rap career (He can be called Lil Power) How about Me Vs Ronald MethDonald @SugaSeanMMA for a interim in Australia? I’m short so I’m used to being Down Under,” he tweeted.

Cejudo called out No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley who shot up the ranking by defeating Petr Yan, the former champion at UFC 280.

So far O’Malley hasn’t replied.

Prior to UFC 280 UFC president Dana White said the winner of Yan vs. O’Malley would get the next title shot but after the controversial decision win, paired with Sterling’s timetable, the division is up in the air.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life