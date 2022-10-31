Henry Cejudo calls out ‘Ronald MethDonald’ for interim title shot

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Serling doesn’t want to fight until June and former champion Henry Cejudo, who is returning from retirement, doesn’t want to wait that long.

So he proposed an idea on Twitter.

Hey @danawhite since Denzel Sterling wants to work on his rap career (He can be called Lil Power) How about Me Vs Ronald MethDonald @SugaSeanMMA for a interim in Australia? I’m short so I’m used to being Down Under. 🏆🏆🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 31, 2022

Cejudo called out No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley who shot up the ranking by defeating Petr Yan, the former champion at UFC 280.

So far O’Malley hasn’t replied.

Prior to UFC 280 UFC president Dana White said the winner of Yan vs. O’Malley would get the next title shot but after the controversial decision win, paired with Sterling’s timetable, the division is up in the air.