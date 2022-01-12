Henry Cejudo blasts Alexander Volkanovski for Korean Zombie match-up

Henry Cejudo is retired but that doesn’t mean he will stop his trash talk anytime soon.

On Tuesday, the former UFC champion took to Twitter to blast Alexander Volkanovski for accepting a fight with Chan Sung Jung (aka Korean Zombie). Volkanovski was originally slated to face off with Max Holloway to finish their trilogy but an injury sidelined Holloway and Jung has since stepped up.

“Hey @alexvolkanovski it figures you would go for the Zombie…and not the guy that would turn you into the Walking Dead,” he tweeted.

Hey @alexvolkanovski it figures you would go for the Zombie…and not the guy that would turn you into the Walking Dead. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 11, 2022

Sean O’Malley takes you inside his limo, apartment, and garage gym | Video

Prior to the announcement of the replacement opponent, Cejudo threw his name in the hat for a potential opponent (despite being retired).

“You know you love me,” Volkanovski replied to a since-deleted Cejudo tweet. Volkanovski has not replied to the current slight at press time.

Also appearing on the card with Volkanovski and Jung will be a rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champion, Petr Yan. They look to finally settle the score from their controversial 2021 bout when Sterling captured the title, despite losing the fight for four rounds, due to an illegal knee from Yan.

UFC 273 takes place on April 9 at a location to be determined.