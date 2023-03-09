Henry Cejudo believes Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou could still happen

For two years UFC matchmakers tried to book a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou heavyweight title bout but couldn’t seal the deal with Ngannou. Ngannou left the fight promotion leaving most people, including himself, believing that he’ll never fight for the UFC again.

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo is not one of those people. ‘Triple C’ doesn’t’ think a fight between Jones and Ngannou is completely off the table.

“I don’t believe that Francis fight is off the table,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “I think Francis is going to get his big payday (in boxing).”

Ngannou wants one of the top names in boxing. Being able to take a boxing match was a hangup in his UFC negotiations. It’s what he’s been angling for since defeating Ciryl Gane on the final fight of his contract in January 2022. Cejudo doesn’t think Ngannou will do well against a top heavyweight boxer.

“The chances of Francis beating somebody in strictly striking with a striker who understands movement and all of that – unless it’s MMA gloves. I can give him a shot. But if it’s just boxing I don’t see Francis beating these guys. It’s just two different sports,” Cejudo said.

“I think once Francis fights, he gets that exhibition, or whatever fight he has out of the way I think the UFC will want to make that fight. I really do. I think the UFC would want to make that fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.”

“I think the UFC could still make this fight happen. Remember, this is all business.”

