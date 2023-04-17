Henry Cejudo announces wife pregnant with second child | PHOTOS

Former champ-champ Henry Cejudo has announced that he and his wife Ana Karolina are expecting a second child.

The couple’s first child, a daughter named America, was born in 2021.

“And then there were four or even better, C4,” the caption of the photos reads.

Cejudo retired on top citing that he wanted to focus on finding a wife and building a family. He announced that he’d return to fight Aljamain Sterling, which takes place in May.

If he wins, he’ll regain his bantamweight title. If he loses it would cement Sterling as one of the UFC’s greatest bantamweights.