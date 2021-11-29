Henry Cejudo aiming for Alexander Volkanovski fight in February for UFC return

The will he or won’t he return may finally be settled.

According to Ali Abdelaziz former champion, Henry Cejudo will be returning to the UFC and is looking for a title shot to welcome him back.

“Yes, I do,” Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting regarding Cejudo potentially returning in 2022. “100-percent I do. I think he does.”

Many have wondered if Cehudo returning for a title then retiring again right away was a possibility, Abdelaziz says if that’s the case, he won’t be a part of it.

“I understand the UFC title is the most coveted title in all of sports,” he said. “You can’t just win a title and bounce, especially if you promise you’re going to defend it. I can guarantee this, if I know one-percent that Henry will bounce, I will not be involved in it. Because, it’s important to keep my word as a man, to anybody, not just to Dana or to Sean or to anybody in the UFC. As a man, I would like to know I’m the one who kept his word at all costs. I think Henry is this guy, too. He’s an honorable guy, he’s always going to keep his word.”

The most likely choice for Cejudo, according to his manager is reigning featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Paul Felder calls UFC fighters ‘sensitive’ while discussing commentary woes

“Of course Max deserves it too but I think timing will be great because Henry can fight [Volkanovski] in February and Max can fight the winner,” Abdelaziz said. “But also it’s a huge gap in the division. You have Alexander, you have Max and it’s a huge gap and you have someone like Giga [Chikadze], who has a seven-fight winning streak. Giga has a fight. I think it’s the perfect time for Henry to come in and see what he can do in the division. If he wins, he can fight Max and after that he can fight Giga. In reality, it’s a really great fight. It’s a really big fight.”

Cejudo just welcomed the birth of his first child, a daughter named America. Reports have indicated he’s reentered the USADA testing pool as of October 2021, which would be a requirement for his return.