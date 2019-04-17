Heavyweight showdown headlines LFA 67 in Branson, Missouri

Legacy Fighting Alliance CEO Ed Soares recently announced that the promotion will feature a heavyweight showdown at the top of LFA 67 when the promotion kicks off Memorial Day weekend in The Ozarks.

The main event of LFA 67 will feature a heavyweight showdown between two heavy-handed knockoutartists when Chicago native Daniel “The Predator” James faces Des Moines product Patrick Martin. LFA 67 – James vs. Martin takes place Friday, May 24th at the Branson Convention Center in Branson, Missouri. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV.

“We are excited to kick off Memorial Day weekend in Missouri,” stated Soares. “RFA hosted four shows across the state and this will be our third trip to the Show Me State as LFA. Missouri has some of the best fight fans in the country. Daniel James put the division on notice with a big knockout win at LFA 50. Patrick Martin made a similar statement with a quick knockout win at LFA 60. Both men have the ability to end a fight with one punch. This will be a memorable main event at LFA 67.”

James (8-3-1) put the LFA heavyweight division on notice in his promotional debut this past September at LFA 50. “The Predator” faced NCAA Division I wrestler turned undefeated MMA prospect Calyn Hull that night and stopped the former Wisconsin Badger with an onslaught of punches just 32-seconds into the second stanza. The win surprised many MMA scouts that were high on Hull, but it also confirmed what many hardcore MMA fans have known for years. That is the fact that the former celebrity bodyguard is a stylistic nightmare for anyone. Knockout power in both hands with a strong Judo base has made the 6’5″, 265-pound behemoth a toughmatchup for anyone during his 5-year MMA career.

Martin (7-4) is perhaps the one man in the division that is equipped to match James in both size and skill set. Standing 6’6″ and also tipping the scales at the division weight limit of 265-pounds, the former college basketball player possesses the same impressive measurables as his Chicago based counterpart. Hailing from the state capital of Iowa, the Des Moines native quickly gave his hometown crowd something to cheer about in February. Like James, Martin also faced an undefeated prospect, but he needed only 31-seconds to dispatch Byron Stevens via TKO at LFA 60. The dangerous southpaw started MMA four years ago, so he like his opponent at LFA 67, he is young in his MMA career.

The co-main event of LFA 67 could determine the next top contender in the talent-laden LFA lightweight division. Dynamic Missourian prospect Dakota “Hairy” Bush (6-1) will look to defend his home state’s turf against fellow top prospect and two-time LFA headliner Jaleel “The Realest” Willis (9-2). Both men have picked up big wins at the Branson Convention Center and will be looking for similar success in their return trip to The Ozarks. The 24-year-old Bush will be making his fifth appearance for LFA. The St. Clair native began that successful run with a submission win over Jose Martinez in Branson at LFA 21. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Willis will be making his fourth appearance for the promotion. He also picked up his first LFA win in Branson. That win came last summer in the co-headliner of LFA 42. The Memphis native stopped Chel Erwin-Davis with a big right knee and punches just 70 seconds into their bout.

LFA 67: James vs. Martin Fight Card

Currently Announced Main Card (Televised on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT):