Men’s Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (over 205 pounds)

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic currently sits atop the Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings, having won his last six fights, five of those by way of knockout. He is coming off of a record-setting third UFC heavyweight title defense in his most recent bout, defeating Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 in Boston.

Miocic is next scheduled to put his belt on the line against UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 in July of 2018. Miocic and Cormier are currently coaching opposite each other on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Men’s Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Stipe Miocic Francis Ngannou Curtis Blaydes (7) Alexander Volkov (3) Alistair Overeem (4) Fabricio Werdum (5) Cain Velasquez (6) Mark Hunt Derrick Lewis Matt Mitrione

*Previous ranking in parentheses

Men’s MMA Top 10 Rankings

Women’s MMA Top 10 Rankings