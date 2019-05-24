HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor reveals injury to left hand suffered in training

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov cleared for UFC 242 after teammates receive reduced suspensions

Conor McGregor launches kick at Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor details injury, strategy issues that plagued him in Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Rafael Dos Anjos punches Kevin Lee at UFC Rochester

featuredRafael dos Anjos gets back in the win column with submission win over Kevin Lee

Heavyweight competitor Justin Willis released by the UFC

May 24, 2019
NoNo Comments

Following a loss to Curtis Blaydes in his most recent fight in March, heavyweight contender Justin Willis has been released from his contract in the UFC.

UFC officials confirmed the news on Friday following an initial report from TSN in Canada.

Willis went 4-1 with the UFC over five fights including a unanimous decision victory against former interim title contender Mark Hunt last year. He then lost a lopsided fight to Blaydes in March and now he has been released from his contract with the promotion.

Fellow heavyweight Walt Harris revealed when speaking to the MMA Roasted podcast that he had been offered a fight against Willis in July but claims he declined because he would be unable to make weight in time for the event.

“He had a chance to fight me on July 20, they offered him the contract and he told them he couldn’t make weight in two months,” Harris said.. “And so they cut him. He’s a coward. He’s all talk, no game.”

Willis had previously engaged in a nasty back and forth exchange with Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, who had called him out several times in recent months.

Willis also had a nasty encounter with Blaydes ahead of their fight in March before losing by unanimous decision to the top 10 ranked heavyweight.

Willis hasn’t made any public statement regarding his release from the UFC or plans for the future now that he’s a free agent.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA