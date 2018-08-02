Has Demetrious Johnson Found the Perfect Dance Partner?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Demetrious Johnson is one of the most dominant champions in UFC history, yet, he is often doubted for consideration in the conversation of who is the Greatest Of All Time. Is it because his division is weaker than others? Is it because the UFC hasn’t found anyone that could put him into deep waters? Is simply that he’s that good?

