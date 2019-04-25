Harvey Park’s goal is to just win in LFA 64 title fight

When it comes to his January victory over Jaleel Willis at LFA 58, lightweight Harvey Park is pleased with the victory, even though he possibly would have liked to have put in more work during the fight.

According to Harvey, he was just starting to get into a grove when just after the three minute mark of the first round he was able to TKO Willis.

“It’s always good to get the win,” Park told MMAWeekly.com. “I felt like we were starting to find our rhythm, and then I kind of hit that left hook which kind of hurt him. It wasn’t the longest fight, but it was still a good fight.”

Having no previous combat sports experience coming into MMA, Park feels like he’s been able to develop a balanced game that doesn’t rely on one singular discipline. Combine this with finding a happy medium between training and his day job in law enforcement, and he’s very pleased with where he’s at in his career.

“I started MMA with no disciplines, so everything is kind of developed at its own range,” said Park. “There’s not one that I would say excelled more than another. They’ve all developed evenly. That’s been great for my career and my game, because I don’t feel like I have a weakness.

“It’s all about efficiency of time. I’m not a guy who likes to sit around. I like to have something to go do when I get off of work with training. And when I have my days off I have my training. I think that I’ve found a nice equilibrium with both of them and really enjoy both.”

On Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D., Park (11-2) will look to claim his first major MMA championship when he faces Demarques Jackson (10-2) in a 155-pound championship main event at LFA 64.

“I’ve wanted a shot at this belt for a while,” Park said. “It’s good to fight a good guy (in Jackson). I’m trying to fight the best guys. I’m trying to test myself. The guys I get excited about are the guys who are going to be really good at testing myself. I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m not going to fight any harder because the title is on the line. I fight as hard as I can every time. I would ask the same of my opponent. I’m always training as hard as I can. If you’re already putting forth all your effort, you can’t really ramp it up when there’s a title (on the line) because you’re already training that way.”

For Park, the goal in 2019 is clear: to make it to the next level. Until that move comes however, Park intends to go one step at a time and see where it leads him.

“We’ve had the goal of making it to the UFC for a while now, but for 2019 we want to take it one fight at a time,” said Park. “We want to keep winning. My biggest goal right now is to win my next fight. We’re hoping for big fights. We’ll book whatever we get next, and the goal will be to win that next fight – the goal is just to win.”