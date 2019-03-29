Gustavo Lopez: Jose Alday’s ‘getting finished’ in Combate Americas 33 main event

Sometimes you’re damned if you do and at the same time damned if you don’t; this is a position that bantamweight Gustavo Lopez feels he’s in at this point in his career.

Having proven himself a dangerous opponent, Lopez has seen both up and coming fighters and established fighters avoid him, forcing him to take last minute fill-in fights, to varying degrees of success.

“I feel like I’m too dangerous for anyone coming up or anyone new, so why are they going to fight me,” Lopez told MMAWeekly.com.

“I feel my striking is decent, but my ground is what I thrive on. I definitely bring a different kind of pressure and a different kind of pace. I put it on people so hard that it’s going to be hard for anyone.”

Because of this, Lopez had to take two short notice fights in his last two bouts, splitting them with a loss to Jose Alday last September at Combate Americas 24 with a victory over Vicente Marquez at Combate 29 in December.

“I always train, regardless whether there’s a fight or not I always train,” said Lopez. “But I’m excited for this (upcoming) fight (because) I had a full eight-week fight camp. (I feel like) I could make weight anytime. I’m ready to go.”

This Friday in Tucson, Arizona, Lopez (9-4) will rematch Alday (12-3-1) for the CAMMA 135-pound championship in the main event of Combate Americas 33.

“In the first fight I was really excited and I wanted to damage him and finish him on the spot, but this fight it’s going to be more patient, pick our shots, and the game plan the fight does go to the ground, control him and finish him,” Lopez said of Alday.

“Ideally if you take him down once, get him in a defensive position and keep hitting him until he’s given me his neck or the ref stops it and it’s a TKO. It doesn’t matter – he’s going to get finished – I’m not going to let it go to the judges (this time).”

For Lopez, claiming the championship will give him an opportunity to have prescheduled fights that he’s missed out on the past couple years.

“I want to keep on fighting and stay busy and be more active than I was previous years,” said Lopez. “Becoming the champion people will want to fight me.

“I feel it’s going to be a lot easier for me getting fight. No more short notice fights. The last two fights on like one or two days’ notice, which is crazy for anyone to take, but it just shows my passion and how hard I always train to take these kind of fights against tough people. It is what it is, but things are going to change.”