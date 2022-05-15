Gregor Gillespie denies UFC release rumors ‘relax I’ll explain’

According to Gregor Gillespie, he is not cut from the UFC despite what’s going around on Twitter.

On Sunday morning a Twitter account that monitors the UFC roster, UFC Roster Watch, tweeted that Gillespie had been removed. Those tweets typically indicate when a fighter has been cut from the UFC, though Gillespie claims that’s not the case.

❌ Fighter removed: Gregor Gillespie — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 15, 2022

“Guys I’m STILL in the UFC relax. I’ll explain,” he wrote on Instagram. “1) I’m removed from the RANKINGS. Not from the organization. (Fighters are removed from rankings when inactive for a period of time which I’m gathering is 12 months.) 2) I’m not fucking going ANYWHERE, rankings or not. I love the UFC and contrary to what the haters say about them, the UFC has ALWAYS been more than good to me. Pay is great, everything super organized, the follow up after from medical staff is unbelievable, 100% class act top of the food chain. It is NOT their fault I have not had a fight. They have offered me plenty of fights in the last year. I have accepted any and all of them against guys who were ranked ahead of me, (outside of the VERY short notice ones like 4-8 days) and conversely I have obviously turned down all of the ones of guys ranked behind me. I am on a mission to fight the top guys w the lowest number next to their name and get towards that belt, and fighting guys who are ranked behind me isn’t the way to do that, but I also understand sitting for a long period of time isn’t either.”

While explaining his UFC status, he also commented on fighting Michael Chandler or Rafael dos Anjos.

“I am, and have been patiently waiting for the right fight, one that is going to push me toward the belt. Since Ferguson turned it down like 100 fukin times in the last yr, since Mikey Chandler didn’t seem too interested in fighting me when I brought it up, and since RDA just turned down the fight against me (WHICH I ACCEPTED BTW) I guess @beneildariush will have to do. I know you’re banged up and recovering big dawg, so just gimme a 8 week heads up and let’s do the thing,” he wrote. “PS … RDA ,Chandler , offer always fukin stands … RDA was cool with fighting me on 4 days notice when I was literally on a mountain 7 hours away from home when he needed a last second replacement, but when just offered fight w me since then where I would have a fight camp, he straight up said no.”

Gillespie hasn’t fought since his TKO win over Carlos Diego Ferreira since May 8, 2021.