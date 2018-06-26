Greg Rebello Couldn’t Say No To Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Opportunity

There’s not much more heavyweight veteran Greg Rebello could have done right in his first bout of 2018 against fellow vet Travis Wiuff at CES 48 in January.

Stepping into the show’s main event spot on a couple weeks’ notice, Rebello able to rock Wiuff early in the fight and pick up a TKO victory just 15 seconds in.

“It was a short notice fight,” Rebello told MMAWeekly.com. “I always train, so I was ready to go.

“(Wiuff was) one of those guys who has fought on the big stage. He’s a guy you need to get past in order to get to the UFC or another big show. I landed a good shot in the first 15 seconds, and I knew he was hurt, I knew he was done. It was a good way to kick off the New Year.”

The win over Wiuff was Rebello’s second in a row after suffering a loss to Azzuna Anyanwu at Dana White’s Contender Series last year. For Rebello, knowing how to deal with setbacks is one of the keys to getting himself back on track.

“Anybody who has done this sport knows it’s a rollercoaster ride,” said Rebello. “When you win it’s the highest of highs, and when you lose it’s the lowest of lows.

“You have to know how to lose. I know that sounds weird, but you have to know how to deal with it and know how to use it as motivation and fuel for the fire to rebound. It’s not losing to me, it’s more learning. I make mistakes and then we go back to the drawing board and fix it.”

On Tuesday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, Rebello (24-8) gets his second shot at the Contender Series when he takes on late replacement Josh Parisian (6-2) in a heavyweight showdown.

“It’s the UFC, so you can’t say no,” Rebello said. “When they first offered it to me I said yes and didn’t even look at the opponent. There are some adjustments, like fighting a guy who is 6’2” or 5’8” or 6’5”, but other than that it’s not going to be anything that I haven’t seen before.”

A good performance on Tuesday could very well set the stage for what is to come in the remainder of Rebello’s 2018. With that in mind he’s just focused on his bout with Parisian, and whatever happens afterwards, happens.

“I never look ahead,” said Rebello. “I’m going to look at the task at hand and what’s in front of me. After the fight is when I’ll look forward.”