Greg Hardy’s UFC on ESPN 6 win overturned and ruled a No Contest

October 19, 2019
No Comments

Controversy follows UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy. On Friday, his unanimous decision win over Ben Sosoli on the UFC on ESPN 6 main card was overturned and ruled a No Contest moments after the fight.

Between the second and third rounds, Hardy asked his corner if he could use his inhaler for asthma. His corner asked an inspector inside the octagon who asked if it was medical. Hardy replied, “USADA approved,” and the inspector granted him permission.

Broadcasters and former champions Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz immediately pointed out the infraction on air. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner entered the broadcast booth and said the use of the inhaler was “completely illegal, no question about it.”

The state athletic commission did not approve the use of the inhaler and the inspector didn’t have the authority to grant Hardy permission. The fight result was ruled a No Contest due to the rules infraction.

The former NFL defensive end was disqualified in his UFC debut after delivering an illegal knee to Allen Crowder in January.

