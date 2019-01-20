Greg Hardy’s Debut Goes Down in Flames (UFC Brooklyn Highlights)

Hardy comes out on fire!#UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/PWJGr42Yxw
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
Hardy taken down for the first time! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/jOfqClVGcI
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
Crowder talking to Hardy in the Octagon, then lands a flurry of punches on him! Wow! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/Iaoq01D96X
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
Not the way he wanted it, but @AllenCrowder6 gets the win by DQ. #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/tbztbGEFA2
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from Allen Crowder’s disqualification win over Greg Hardy at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw marked the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s entrance into the ESPN era. Following an event headlined by a champion vs. champion superfight, the UFC has a week off courtesy of the cancellation of UFC 233, and will re-emerge with is second live event on ESPN+ during Super Bowl weekend.
The fight promotion returns to Fortaleza, Brazil, on Feb. 2 where a pivotal bantamweight bout between Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes headlines UFC on ESPN+ 2 and Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano takes the co-main event slot.