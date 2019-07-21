Greg Hardy: ‘You’re going to see everyone (I fight) fall down’ (UFC San Antonio video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Over the span of nine fights (amateur and professional) as a mixed martial artist, controversial former NFL player Greg Hardy has only once gone out of the first round, that being a disqualification loss for throwing an illegal knee in a fight that he was winning handily.

Of his eight victories, ever single fight has ended in a first-round knockout. Of those, only two have gone beyond the first 60 seconds of the bout.

Truth be told, Hardy has yet to move into a fight with anyone in the upper echelon of the UFC heavyweight ranks. He is instead patiently fighting whomever they put in front of him, building his chops, as he prepares for the more experienced fighters the division has to offer.

After taking out Juan Adams in 45 seconds at UFC on ESPN 4 on Saturday in San Antonio, Hardy’s confidence is at an all time high and he has no plans on coming back down to earth.

“I’m born for it. I’m built for it. I’m the new breed of athlete. I told you once, I told you twice, I’m the Prince of War, man, and it’s entertaining.”