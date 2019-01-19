Greg Hardy: ‘The Only Objective is to Finish and Win’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Heavyweight Greg Hardy makes his UFC debut against Allen Crowder at Fight Night Brooklyn on Saturday night. The former NFL defensive end is undefeated (3-0) since making his mixed martial arts debut in June. All three of his fights ended in first-round knockouts.

