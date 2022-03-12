HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredGreg Hardy reacts to UFC release

UFC Vegas 50 live results: Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev

featuredUFC Vegas 50 live results: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

featuredJake Paul: ‘I would KO Conor McGregor in boxing or MMA’

featuredUFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Weigh-in Face-Offs Video

Greg Hardy reacts to UFC release

March 12, 2022
NoNo Comments

Greg Hardy is no longer a UFC fighter.

According to his Instagram post, he was not re-signed by the promotion.

“What a run, ya boy is far from done just got some fine-tuning to do. Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly I appreciate my coaches, family, and the @ufc for giving me the opportunity to shine bright,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Hardy had a controversial run in the UFC, first with his signing following domestic violence issues and then with a series of head-scratching performances including an inhaler mishap, a disqualification and near-weight misses.

He lost his last three in a row, all via TKO finishes despite considering himself the “best athlete on the planet.”

Many fans had called for his release time and time again and have been celebrating the news on Twitter.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA