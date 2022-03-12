Greg Hardy reacts to UFC release

Greg Hardy is no longer a UFC fighter.

According to his Instagram post, he was not re-signed by the promotion.

“What a run, ya boy is far from done just got some fine-tuning to do. Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly I appreciate my coaches, family, and the @ufc for giving me the opportunity to shine bright,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Hardy had a controversial run in the UFC, first with his signing following domestic violence issues and then with a series of head-scratching performances including an inhaler mishap, a disqualification and near-weight misses.

He lost his last three in a row, all via TKO finishes despite considering himself the “best athlete on the planet.”

Many fans had called for his release time and time again and have been celebrating the news on Twitter.

Today’s Good News: Greg Hardy has been released by the UFC 🎉 — Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) March 12, 2022

Hopefully no MMA promotion is willing to give Greg Hardy his nth chance. — Trent Reinsmith (@TrentReinsmith) March 12, 2022

Everyone right now seeing Greg Hardy got released pic.twitter.com/FCHbqaEEcZ — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) March 12, 2022