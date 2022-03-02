Greg Hardy: ‘Pretty much everybody wants me to lose’ | UFC 272 Media Day Video

Heavyweight Greg Hardy kicks off the UFC 272 main card on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas taking on Sergey Spivak.

Hardy is coming off back-to-back losses and is in desperate need of a win while Spivak is hoping to rebound for a loss in his last outing. Hear everything Hardy had to say during Wednesday’s UFC 272 Media Day including his aspirations of boxing in the future.

UFC 272 is headlined by a welterweight bout between former teammates and training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

