Greg Hardy on His First Professional Win and His Future

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Greg Hardy talks to MMAWeekly and the press about his win at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, having to deal with his controversial past, and his future in MMA. Hardy also described the feeling of winning in MMA compared to the NFL.

TRENDING > Controversial Ex-NFL Player Greg Hardy Earns UFC Contract with Vicious First Round KO