Greg Hardy: ‘I’m not a villain, I’m a Republican’ | UFC 264 Media Day

Heavyweight Greg Hardy will look to rebound from a loss in his last outing when he faces Tai Tuivasa on the UFC 264 main card on Saturday.

Hardy fielded questions from the press during Wednesday’s UFC 264 Media Day and touched on several topics. Hear everything he had to say.

Gilbert Burns: ‘Nate Diaz would be easy money’ | UFC 264 Media Day

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Stephen Thompson reacts to Colby Covington making fun of his Wonderboy nickname | UFC 264 Media Day